Make a life-changing demand from politicians before you vote for them – A Plus urges Ghanaians

Social commentator, A Plus

With the elections nearing, many institutions including the National Peace Council have frowned and advised against vote-buying, however, social commentator, A Plus is preaching otherwise.

According to him, Ghanaians should make hay while the sun shines before and during the elections from politicians who approach them to campaign.



He urged Ghanaians to make demands that will affect their lives positively.



Citing himself as an example, he said he's looking forward to having the deplorable roads in his area fixed before Monday, December 7, 2020.



Also, looking forward to which party will outline a clear policy for the country to it to witness development.

Making this statement in a Facebook video, the outspoken politician said, “In this 2020 elections, everybody must make demands that changes their life before they vote. As for me, I am looking for a policy for this country and my road.”



On December 7, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a president who will govern the country for another 4 years.



Parliamentary candidates will also be selected on this day.