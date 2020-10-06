Make your evidence public or shut your mouth – Buaben slams Nketia over 'war zone' allegations

Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah has dared General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to make public the evidence he has about government’s “distribution of weapons to some vigilante groups.”

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, during an interview with Neat FM alleged that government is plotting to turn the Volta region into a ‘war zone’ ahead of the December 7 polls.



He added that he has first-hand evidence to prove his allegations, as weapons have been distributed to some vigilante groups.



Reacting to his claims, Yaw Buaben Asamoa challenged Johnson Asiedu Nketia to present the evidence to the National Security agencies and also make it public or else keep silent as the Voltarians are not excited about the political interference on security issues.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said,



“If Aseidu Nketia has any evidence he should produce it in public, for the public to judge him and also forward it to the security agency for them to act upon it, otherwise he should keep his mouth shut on matters to do with what is happening in the Volta Region. Because nobody in the region will thank him for what is happening, nobody in the Volta Region for sowing confusion. Nobody will thank him for trying to create a mess out of their peaceful existence. Nobody in the region is excited with his interference.”



He added that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not have or associate with any vigilante groups, advising that the National Democratic Congress should rather disband their vigilante group “Hawks”.