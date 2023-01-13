Make your primaries attractive not abusive - NPP cautioned

File Photo

Dr. Isaac Brako, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Education, has sent a word of advice to the hopeful Presidential aspirants of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen has resigned to pursue his presidential ambition.



Delivering an address on January 10, 2023, the former Minister said that Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - No Action; Talk Only - citing how little is done in concrete terms to resolve existing problems.



“As a country, we must celebrate competence and excellence and not mediocrity. As a people, we must focus more on getting things done than talking. Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country – “No Action Talk Only”. We need to remember that the use of time is a zero-sum game. What Ghana needs now are solutions and actions, not debates,” he stated.



The Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, has as well vacated his office in pursuit of becoming the flagbearer of the ruling party.



There is also already an ongoing aggressive campaign for the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to take the baton from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections.

Other candidates include the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong, former Energy Minister, Dr. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko and former Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey among others.



Dr. Isaac Brako bemoaned the politics of insults that characterize elections as the NPP is marking time to elect the next leader of the party.



He advised the candidates to engage in a sound campaign and contest devoid of slanders and the use of vituperations.



Speaking in an interview with host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, he said; "So, when you are doing it, make it attractive. Don't be slandering each other because if one of you win the contest and he comes, how can you retract the abusive language you used on him?...You won't be helping the party and yourself if you do that. So, calm down and present what your manifesto is to the people without tarnishing any person's image."