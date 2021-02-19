Mallam Atta Fire Outbreak: Traders lament activities of squatters

Traders at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra are attributing the cause of Wednesday's fire outbreak to the activities of squatters.

The Ghana National Fire Service is yet to make official any finding on its investigation on the cause of the fire outbreak that destroyed several shops and properties as well as some makeshift shelters in the market.



Speaking to some disgruntled traders who lost their shops and wares to the inferno a day after the fire, they said the activities of squatters in the market have always come with threats and impediments to their trading.



With the makeshift kiosks serving as shelters for the squatters, the traders say the use of gas cylinders and other inflammable items by the squatters have had them leaving in fear of a fire outbreak.



Some of the traders also accused the squatters of engaging in several vices such as smoking and stealing.



The traders at the Mallam Atta Market are therefore calling for reconstruction and fencing of the market to keep the squatters out.

“It is troubling us a lot. They have turned this place into a wee smoking den. I complained about it once and one of the young men came to insult me to my face. The market serves as a residence for people. Some have wives and others have girlfriends that they all sleep here with.



"Some sleep in front of our shops and others have also rented some makeshift kiosks in the market which serves as their homes. Government should do something about the situation. We have been promised severally that the market will be reconstructed but that is yet to materialize,” a trader indicated.



Watch video below:



