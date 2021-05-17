Man 23 arrested over attempts to use nephew, 13 for Sakawa

Suspect and retained items from his bag

A Businessman (name withheld) has foiled an attempt by one Benjamin Adjei, a 23-year-old Fashion Designer to use his nephew for money rituals at Tanoso in the Bono Region

According to confirmed Police sources available to MyNewsGh.com, the businessman received a call from Benjamin Adjei soliciting assistance from him to lead him to see a ritualist in order to take him through rituals to become rich.



The Police said Benjamin informed the businessman that he intends using his nephew by name Listowell Adjei, a 13-year-old boy for sacrifice to perform the rituals.



The businessman feigned interest and on the day of the ritual, he informed the Police of the fact that Benjamin Adjei had lured the nephew into a taxi cab ready to convey him to the place for the rituals.

Police laid ambush at Tanoso barrier and arrested suspect Adjei Benjamin, a fashion designer age 23 years and the victim together with a handbag containing one big cutlass, a knife, red calico, one big pot, a number of cola nuts, cowries and cash the sum of Ghc300.00 recovered and retained.



Suspect Benjamin Adjei has confessed to the crime and detained at District Headquarters Sunyani to assist with the investigation,” the statement said.



Suspect Benjamin Adjei will be arraigned before court today, Monday, May 17, 2021.