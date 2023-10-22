Man, 45, butchered at cassava farm at Agona Nyakrom

File photo

A 45-year-old man has been killed on his farm at Agona Nyakrom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

Reports gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the deceased, Uncle Fii, went to his cassava farm days ago as he does every day but never returned home.



The residents were alarmed about his disappearance, with some thinking he’d traveled to visit his wife as he does regularly.



But after trying all efforts to locate him, reported the case to the police who commenced an investigation to find the deceased.



On Sunday, October 22, 2023, around 12:00 pm, a resident who was going to his Cocoa farm through the deceased’s farm, spotted something like a human being lying on the farmland. He went nearer only to find that it was the missing man who had been butchered.

He quickly rushed home and informed the residents and the police.



An inspection of the body saw several cutlass wounds all over his body which raised suspicion that he was killed by unidentified persons.



He was wearing his wellington boot, with his water in a gallon beside him and his cutlass a few meters away from him.



His body was almost rotten which suggests that he was killed some days ago. The body was conveyed to the morgue, while the investigation continues.