Regional News

Man, 48, killed over stolen guinea fowl in Northern Region

A 48-year-old man has allegedly been beaten to death by a 29-year-old young man at Yizesi in the Mamprugu Moaduri district of the North East region.

The death was as a result of the confusion that ensued between the two over a stolen guinea fowl.



The deceased, Yaro accused Basiru of stealing his guinea fowl two weeks ago and asked him to pay 25 ghana cedis for it which Basiru did.



However, the matter degenerated on Monday, June, 22 leading to a bloody fight. It is not clear what renewed the matter again.



The unfortunate incident happened between the hours of 7:43 pm to 8:00 pm Monday night at the residence of the deceased where they both (deceased and accused) exchanged unpleasant words leading to a fight.

48-year-old Yaro (deceased) was hit with a stick in the head by 29-year-old Basiru and was rushed to the Yizesi clinic for treatment but was pronounced dead at 3:00 am Tuesday morning June 23, 2020.



Upon the pronouncement of Yaro’s death, his family members picked up Basiru and angrily beat him to a pulp.



Basiru was later tired on a rope at the residence of the deceased with blood oozing all over his body.



Police in the area has since commenced an investigation into the matter.

