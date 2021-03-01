Man arrested for seducing rider to have gay sex with him

A young man, Evans Amenyo has been arrested by the Adeiso Police for allegedly attempting to engage in an unnatural carnal knowledge with a motor rider.

Narrating the incident on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, reporter Prince Collins Bening said the young man attempted to lure the rider to have sex with him.



He said Amenyo hired the services of the rider but in the middle of the journey, another person joined the motor.



Amenyo was expected to alight at his location before the second passenger would be taken to his location by the rider.



However, Evans Amenyo asked the rider to take the second rider to his location and bring him (Amenyo) back to his place.



He told the rider he was ready to pay double the cost for his journey.

The rider agreed to his terms and dropped the second person.



After dropping the second passenger, the rider then dropped Evans Amenyo at his location.



According to our reporter, Evans Amenyo convinced the rider and took him into his room.



After taking him to his room, he stripped naked, and allegedly stripped the rider also naked.



He then reportedly sucked the penis of the rider and begged him to have sex with him.

However, the rider who was shocked by Evans Amenyo’s action threatened to report the issue to the police.



Evans then begged him and gave him his android phone and GH¢100 and asked him to keep mute over the matter.



Evans then rushed to the police station and reported an assault and the snatching of his mobile phone against the rider whose name is yet to be disclosed by the police.



The police then proceeded to arrest the motor rider.



The rider denied the allegations and confronted Evans Amenyo to confess.

Evans reportedly confessed to the act and started mentioning the names of other persons he claims are into the act.



He has since been detained for the past three days, our reporter added.



Police District Commander ASP Baffour Awuah confirmed the arrest. According to him, the police are currently probing the matter.