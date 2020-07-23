General News

Man arrested for seizing voters ID cards

File photo: The suspect is believed to be a sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party

A young man identified only as Freman is in the grip of the Kpeshie Divisional Police Headquarters at Nungua for allegedly collecting the latest voters’ ID cards from people without any reason.

The suspect, who is believed to be a sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the Krowor Constituency, is said to have been going round collecting these cards from perceived floating voters and the incident has created some tension at the Nungua police station.



The Crime Officer at the Nungua police station, when contacted, said he would need permission from his superiors before speaking to journalists on the issue.



As of the time time of filing this report at 11:30 p.m., the suspect was still with the Kpeshie Divisional Police Command of Nungua for an investigation to be carried out.



Some of the ID cards were retrieved from him while the owners showed up at the police station to lodge their complaints.



Victims’ ordeal



It was not immediately clear the rationale behind the collection of the ID cards, but one of the victims, Salo Dzigbodi, told Starr news that her ID card was taken from her by a woman on the pretext of giving her some liquid cash from the office of the Member of Parliament for the area, to start a business.

“When the Electoral Commission started the registration of voters in the first week and give them cards, we went to register for ours. Three weeks ago, a man and a lady came to us that they wanted to see our ID cards.



” I didn’t give mine to them, but my sister did. I went to them trying to collect my sister’s card, and they ended up collecting mine too from me.



“When I started demanding our cards, they said no, but they would give us money to start a business. I told them my phone number had been blocked and I needed an ID card to unlock it. That is why I registered for the card, so I don’t need their money, but they said no,” she said.



She continued, “We have pushed so many times but they didn’t give the cards to us. The woman who came with the man gave me her number to call her but anytime I call, she would tell me she was busy and would get back to us but nothing.”



According to her, sometime last week, another gentleman also had his ID card taken from him and he said he knew where that woman works, so we should go there. When we went to the office, we were told the woman had travelled.



He said they reported the incident to their landlord and later informed the police.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.