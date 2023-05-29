Man drinks weedicide to kill himself after murdering wife

File photo

Akwasi Brefo, a resident of Mpasaso in the Ahafo Region, reportedly failed in his quest to take his life after killing his wife, Janet Yobo,

According to a DailyGuide newspaper report, the accused person struck his wife on the head with a farm implement as they were farming, which caused her death.



The report indicated that, Brefo, the accused, fearing the repercussions of his actions, drank a liquid substance, suspected to be weedicide, to take his life but failed.



A police report cited by the newspaper indicated that the incident happened on May 22, 2023, when the couple went to the farm.



"On 22/05/2023 about 1100hrs it was reported that Janet Yobo, now deceased, went to the farm with her husband, suspect Akwasi Brefo to work but she was later killed in the farm by her said husband in the Mpasaso forest.



“Police proceeded to the scene of crime about 5km from Mpasaso town where the lifeless body of deceased Janet Yobo was found lying on her left side in a pool of blood, wearing a cream shirt over a white trouser with green cloth across her chest.

"Examination on the body revealed a deep cut at the back of her head," parts of the report is quoted by DailyGuide.



The report also indicated that the victim was taken to the Mpasaso Health Center by the police, where she was confirmed dead.



The mortal remains of the victim has been taken to the Plus Lab Mortuary, Mankranso, for preservation and autopsy.



It added that the accused person is at the Mankranso Government Hospital receiving treatment after his failed suicide attempt.



