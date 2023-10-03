Man in NPP branded T-shirt joins #OccupyBoG protest

The man in the NPP branded T-shirt who joined the #OccupyBoG protest

A man wearing a New Patriotic Party (NPP) branded T-shirt has been spotted actively participating in the #OccupyBoG demonstration.

The protest, which has gained significant attention for its focus on the economy and the central bank, Bank of Ghana, has been primarily associated with opposition voices critical of what they describe as the Governor’s mismanagement of the institution.



The group is seeking the resignation of the leadership of the central bank, Governor Dr. Ernest Addison, and his two deputies: Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afar and Elsie Addo Awadzi.



However, the presence of an individual openly displaying his affiliation with the ruling NPP has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the depth of public concern regarding the issues raised.



The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, donned a T-shirt with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawuia, making a visual statement that transcends party lines.



In his hands, the man brandished a placard with the inscription, "Vote NPP out, they are stealing our future."

The #OccupyBoGProtest is aimed at addressing a range of issues related to the Central Bank and the nation's economic challenges.



Member of Parliament on the Minority side are accusing the Governor of the BoG of causing financial loss to the state with its policies, and for these reasons, he should resign as the head of the central bank.



They have also stated that they want the governor himself to receive the petition from them and that they will stay at the premises of the central bank until they see the governor, Dr Ernest Addison.



