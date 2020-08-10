Crime & Punishment

Man killed and dumped in salt production pond

File photo: Some body parts of the deceased are reported to have been removed

An unidentified person has been killed and dumped in a salt production site at Fiifi Pratt, near Kosoa in the Gomoa East District, Central Region.

The Assemblyman for Nyanyano Upper Electoral area, Joshua Mireye disclosed that, some body parts of the deceased person have been removed.



According to him, the perpetrators have not been identified yet

“I believe the person was killed and dumped at the salt production site in my Assembly to cover up for the bad deeds of what was done,” he opined.



He assured that the police will commence investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.