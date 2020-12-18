Man remanded in Ablekuma Central election shootings

File photo

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Collins Quarcoo, over the alleged shooting at the Ablekuma Central Collation Centre during December 7, 2020, polls, causing harm to three persons.

Quarcoo pleaded not guilty and denied the use of the offensive weapon (a Smith and Wesson SD9V 9MM pistol), and causing harm to Pious Asiedu Kwanin, a Journalist, Inspector Nixon Awuni a Police Officer and Rashid Umar, a trader.



Quarcoo will make his next appearance on December 24.



Police Inspector Eric Pobee, told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, that Inspector Awuni is stationed at the Accra Central Police Divisional Headquarters, Kwanin is with the Global News Watch while Umar is a trader and the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC), Vice Chairman, Sabon Zongo Electoral Area.



He said on December 8, 2020, as a collation of election result was ongoing in the constituency, a misunderstanding ensued between party agents of the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Inspector Pobee said the accused who claimed to be a National Security Operative came to the Centre and after having a brief discussion with the Member of Parliament for the area, moved closer to the centre and allegedly fired gun shots indiscriminately into the crowd.

Prosecution said his action resulted in a bullet hitting the left knee of Inspector Awuni, and also hit Kwanin in the ankle and Umar at his right knee and left shin, adding that, Awuni and Umar were rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital whilst Kwanin was sent to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where they were all admitted variously for treatment.



He said Quarcoo was arrested by the security personnel who were on duty at the Collation Centre and handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department, for investigations.



The Prosecution said in his cautioned statement Quarcoo alleged that in the midst of a misunderstanding at the centre, someone removed a taser (electric shocker) from his side pocket, so he also removed his sidearm and started firing leading to the injuries.



Inspector Pobee said, Quarcoo who sustained head injuries was released on bail and sent to the hospital for treatment.



Mr Faisal Ibrahim Cisse, his counsel in praying for bail told the court that his client was gainful, had a fixed place of abode and employed as a public officer working with the National Security with the service number GH/POL/19/325 assigned to the Operations Unit of the President.

He said evidence will show that his client was on official duty and the sidearm was released to him for those duties.



He said the facts will reveal that he was a victim in the confusion and still receiving treatment as he suffered a hefty blow from cement blocks.



The Lawyer said Quarcoo had independent sureties and of good character, thereby pleaded with the Court by admitting him to bail under favourable conditions.



The court, however, refused the bail application with the reason that the victims were still on admission hence he should be kept in Police custody for one week.