Man ‘sacked’ from polling station for parading as a National Security Officer

A “well-built” young man was escorted out of the premises of Twedease primary school polling center in the Tema East constituency for posing as a National Security Officer.
The man whose identity is unknown was captured dressed in shorts, a black cap and a pair of yellow sneakers.
The attention of the young man who appeared “shabby” dressed was drawn to the security personnel on duty and after several questioning, he was asked to leave immediately.
Prior to the commencement of the polls at that particular polling center, the man was captured guarding the gate and preventing people from entering.
