Man throws son into sea as sacrifice

The boy was rescued and taken to the hospital but died the next day

A 31-year-old man who allegedly threw his son into the sea, near Akuma, Accra, has appeared before the Kaneshie District Court charged with murder.

Prince Acquaye, also known as Juu, said to be engaged in occultism, allegedly threw his son into the sea as a sacrifice.



Acquaye is said to have told his girlfriend that if anything happened to their son, she should not worry because they were going to be rich very soon.



The court did not take Acquaye’s plea and he was remanded into police custody pending further investigations.



Acquaye is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Mrs Rosemond Agyiri on May 17.



Sergeant Apewe Achana said the complainant is Abigail Nyumor, a food vendor, resided at Akuma.

The court heard that the suspect was the boyfriend of the complainant and they were living together with the boy, who was their only son.



Sgt. Achana said about two months ago, the suspect told the complainant that if something happened to their son, she should not worry because they would become rich very soon.



The prosecution said on April 20 this year, the complainant went to sleep and when she woke up, neighbours told her the suspect had thrown the boy into the sea.



Sgt. Achana said the suspect was arrested and the victim was rescued and taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but died the following day.



The prosecution said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect was initiated into occultism and it was time for him to bring his sacrifice.