Manasseh Azure pens emotional letter to John Mahama

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni in an attempt to douse the growing tension has penned an advice to former President John Dramani Mahama, who is the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to him, the former president, while making sure he gets his due must also strive to maintain his reputation as the peaceful and tolerant leader he is known to be.



Manasseh’s letter follows the recent utterances by John Mahama suggesting that the NDC is poised to resist any attempt by the Electoral Commission and the ruling New Patriotic Party to rig the elections.



In a Facebook post cautioning the former president about his actions while he awaits final declaration by the EC, Manasseh wrote amongst other things; “If the election does not go your way, don't allow yourself to be pushed to soil your reputation as an extremely tolerant and peaceful leader. Don't get me wrong. I'm not suggesting that you should condone injustice in order to impress others.”



He added that the former president should use the appropriate channels to seek redress this period; “If you have reasonable suspicions of electoral fraud and a reasonable amount of evidence to back the suspicions, channel them to the appropriate quarters. Those quarters, no matter how flawed they may be, are certainly better than violence.”



Manasseh is convinced that John Mahama still stands a chance in the next election year if he maintains his reputation this year.



“There is 2024. You will still be younger than the age of your main contender when he first won. You have put up an impressive and admirable fight in this race. There are lessons in this election for you. Your opponents. And Ghanaians,” he wrote.

While the two main parties in the race have resorted to press conferences to vent address their issues, the NDC has been accused of inciting violence for asking their supporters to pour out on the streets to celebrate.



Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has said that the commission will declare the result of the presidential election by the close day, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.



Read Manasseh's full letter below:



Dear John Dramani Mahama,



If the election does not go your way, don't allow yourself to be pushed to soil your reputation as an extremely tolerant and peaceful leader.



Don't get me wrong. I'm not suggesting that you should condone injustice in order to impress others.

A man, our wise elders say, may swallow phlegm for the fear of offending others, but no sane man swallows poison for the same reason. So I'm not saying you should allow yourself to be cheated in order to keep the image of peace and tolerance.



If you have reasonable suspicions of electoral fraud and a reasonable amount of evidence to back the suspicions, channel them to the appropriate quarters.



Those quarters, no matter how flawed they may be, are certainly better than violence.



Violence is like a bad rain. It does not fall on the roof of only your enemy. There is 2024. You will still be younger than the age of your main contender when he first won.



You have put up an impressive and admirable fight in this race. There are lessons in this election for you. Your opponents. And Ghanaians.



A man does not burn his barn because his wife has starved him of food. There is tomorrow, JM. And you stand a very good chance of winning the next election with ease.

Think about this. Think about the future. And the generations that look up to you.



Think about Ghana.



The lion and the antelope may have their differences, but neither of them would set the forest that shelters them ablaze.



Think about this before your next speech. Step. Or action.



Your friend,



Manasseh Azure Awuni.