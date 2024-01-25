Manhyia vs Wontumi: NPP will lose the 2024 election – KNUST lecturer

Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng

A senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the 2024 presidential elections.

Dr. Boateng attributed his forecast to what he perceives as the negative impact of the party's legacy during its more than seven years in government.



Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV on January 23, 2024, Dr. Boateng stated: "Their legacies in government over the years will determine their fate, and this (Wontumi’s alleged utterances against the Asantehehe) has come to add to making it worse," he said.



According to Dr. Boateng, these utterances have exacerbated the party's vulnerabilities.



"The position of the party is not good at all, and that will bring bad consequences…and I have said it before that the NPP will lose the 2024 elections.



"I am making this statement that the NPP will lose the 2024 presidential elections,” he added.





AM/SARA



