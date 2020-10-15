Manifesto promises mean nothing without peace – Peace Council Chair

Outgoing Peace Council Chair, Most Rev Professor Emmanuel Asante

Outgoing Peace Council Chair, Most Rev Professor Emmanuel Asante, has said the many promises contained in the manifestos of the political parties mean nothing without national peace.

He has, therefore, called on political activists to promote peace in the lead-up to the upcoming elections on December 7, 2020.



“All your manifestoes and promises will come to nought in the absence of peace,” he said.



His comments follow, among other things, the recent killing of a senior officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA) who was shot dead after gunmen attacked a National Peace Council delegation at a district in the Northern Region.

“I think the Church must seriously pray about what is happening in the country while we teach people and ask them to be careful, not to do anything that will promote violence,” he admonished.



The outgoing Peace Council Chair wants Ghanaians to grow the culture of peace.



He made the comments on a Christian programme on Accra-based Joy FM.