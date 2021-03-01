Mankpang Traditional Area authorities perform sacrifices to end road carnage

The Paramount chief of the Mankpang traditional area performing rituals rites

The Paramount chief of the Mankpang traditional area, Mankpangwura Anchor Ade Borenyi I has appealed to government to help curb road accidents on the Buipe highway in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

The Mankpanwura made the appeal during a traditional sacrifice at the accident scene which claimed about 28 lives and left several others injured within a period of 20 days at Mpaha junction, near Domeabra in the central Gonja district.



Mankpanwura Bunyanso I in an interview with Bole-based Nkilgi FM called on the Savannah Regional Highway Director, Mr Paul Duah to as a matter of urgency provide at least 3 speed calming devices in the area and also find other scientific approaches to end curb the accidents, while the traditional authorities in the area also tackle it from the social approach by pacifying and cleansing the ancestral realm.



The Mankpanwura stressed that every life is important and must therefore be protected.



The assembly man for the Domeabra Electoral area, Akati Kewura also appealed to drivers plying that route to drive cautiously.

He commended the Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, and the Ghana Police Service for the swift intervention when there is an accident.



He also thanked the traditional authorities in the area for the sacrifices made to bend the carnage on the road.



28 lives were lost within a spate of 20 days in the month of February alone and several others injured in four separate accidents at the same spot, Mpaha Junciton or Mile 40 near Buipe in the Savannah Region.