Market queens in Odorkor, Mallam declare support for NPP as First Lady tours Ablekuma North

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Source: Office of the First Lady

Some market queens in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have declared their support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Market Queens declared their support when the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo paid a working visit to the Constituency as part of her campaign tour of the region to garner support for the ruling NPP government ahead of the general elections on December 7.



She visited the Kokompe, Odorkor and Malam markets to interact with the traders and seek their votes for the NPP.



She also attended a mini-rally at the Kwashieman park where she charged party supporters to go all out and convince the public to vote massively for the NPP.



Mallam Market Queen, Elizabeth Naa Namle Lamptey, was full of praise for the First Lady whom she tagged as a ‘mother for all’.



“During the 2016 elections the First Lady came here and spoke with us and promised to return and today she is here. We welcome you here, our mother for all,” she said.

Madam Lamptey, however, appealed for the establishment of sheds for the traders who are currently exposed to the sun and rain due to the lack of proper shelter.



The Odorkor Market Queen, known as Aunty Korkor, commended Mrs. Akufo-Addo for supporting the activities of the market women.



“So, for us at the Odorkor market, we know that if we keep the NPP government in power, our country will change for good, so our support is for the NPP,” she assured.



Chairman of the Spare Parts Dealers Association at the Kokompe Market, Nana Aseidu appealed for financial support for the traders.



“What we lack in this market is funds so we want the First Lady to let the President know that we need financial support,” he added.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo during her interaction with the traders recounted the numerous policies introduced by the NPP government to improve the living condition of Ghanaians.



She noted that the flagship Free SHS, One District, One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs and NABCO policies of the ruling government is impacting positively on the lives of Ghanaians.



“Right now, Free SHS has helped Ghanaians and a lot of people are benefiting, the government has also established more than factories all over Ghana which are creating jobs for citizens,” she added. “NABCO has also come to address the issue of youth unemployment.”



With two months to the general elections, Mrs. Akufo-Addo urged the electorates to vote and keep the NPP in power for the continuation of the good works they have started.



“We are left with two months for the December 7 elections and we know the things the NPP government has done for the country so we need to vote for the NPP to continue with the good works,” she charged the public.

Touching on the concerns raised by the traders at the various markets, the First Lady indicated that their concerns will be sent to the appropriate authorities for swift redress.



“I know the issue of funds is a major challenge for traders here and you are yet to receive the Covid-19 stimulus package, but I can assure you that we are working hard so that you can also access it to support your business,” she assured.



Mrs. Akufo Addo also noted that their challenge of bad roads and shelter for the market women will be addressed soon.



She reiterated her earlier call for the public to vote for the NPP and its Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma North Constituency, Sheila Bartels so she can continue the good works of out-going MP Akua Afriyie.



“I am relying on you, we want more votes here,” she added.

At the mini-rally at Kwashieman, out-going NPP MP, Akua Afireyie, charged party supporters to put a hold to the fan fair and start moving from house to house to share the good deeds of the NPP government.



“The NPP government has done a lot of things including Free SHS, NABCO, One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, Free Water, Free Electricity so after all these should we give our vote to another party?” she quizzed.



She said, “President Akufo-Addo has done a lot for us so he is the one we have to vote for and the NPP parliamentary candidate, Sheila Bartels.”



NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekumah North Constituency Sheila Bartels assured the First Lady of the Constituency’s vote on December 7.



“We in the Ablekuma North Constituency will work for the agenda 80,000 to become a reality,” she said.

Source: Office of the First Lady