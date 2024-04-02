Marriage of 12-year-old girl: Arrest Gborbu Wulomo immediately – EduWatch

The marriage has attracted massive backlash

African Education Watch calls for the immediate arrest of a traditional leader of Nungua, Gborbu Wulormo following the decision to marry a 12-year-old girl.

The traditional marriage of the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulormo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, has incurred the wrath of the public with African Education Watch calling for immediate arrest of the Overlord of the Ga-Dangme States.



The aftermath of the ceremony last Saturday, March 30, sparked public outrage among Ghanaians on social media.



The latest to join calls for the arrest of the Gborbu Wulormo is the Education Think-Tank, African Education Watch.



Executive Director of the African Education Watch Kofi Asare in a Facebook post said “The law says it is illegal to marry a 12-year-old girl.”



He added, “The excuse that she won’t be performing conjugal duties is immaterial to the law,” and, “The cops must grab the Nungua Wulormo and cohorts now!”

Gborbu Wulormo, who serves as the Overlord of all Ga-Damgbe State and the Traditional leaders, has received fierce criticism after the news broke on social media.



Attached is a copy of his Facebook post







Other influencers including Ama K. Abrebrese also in a tweet have joined calls for an investigation.



Despite these calls, the authorities have justified their decision to marry the 12-year-old girl and alluded it to custom and tradition.

The traditional authority told Starrfm.com.gh that the ceremony was to ward off other men.



The laws of Ghana do not allow the marriage of a person below the age of 18 years.



The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is yet to respond to this.