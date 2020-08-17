Politics

Marricke Gane breaks away from Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants

Member of the Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants, Marricke Kofi Gane

A member of the Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants (CIPA) has on Monday, August 17, 2020, officially exited the group after their recently held presidential debate organised by policy think-tank, IMANI Africa.

His breakaway, he stated, was due to the flawed process which was used to select the leader of the coalition, Kofi Koranteng despite his lead in the polls conducted by both IMANI and Joy news.



In a Press release signed by the presidential aspirant, Marricke Kofi Gane and copied to GhanaWeb, he stated, “we wish to announce to you all that the Gane4Ghana agenda is no more a part of what has become known and called the Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants (CIPA). Gane4Ghana believes that the adopted process was neither fair nor transparent,”



Mr. Gane explained that at a CIPA executive meeting held Saturday, August 15, 2020, it was asserted that the IMANI polls will not be accepted due to its inherent potential to allow multiple votes. The Steering Committee, for unexplained reasons, decided to consider only the Joy News polls, even then, they ignored polls the media house conducted on their various social media platforms.



Though he was in a comfortable lead per the polls displayed at the debate, his other contender – Kofi Koranteng was elected as the leader of the independent candidates.

Despite the discrepancies following the results, Mr Gane has wished the leader of CIPA – Kofi Koranteng well in the race ahead.









