Martin Amidu 'endorses' President Akufo-Addo to win December elections

President Akufo-Addo and Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has released a 27-paged rejoinder to the 9-paged response from the Presidency to his resignation.

Martin Amidu resigned as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, and catalogued a number of reasons for his decision in a letter he wrote to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The President, through his Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo, also replied him.



Mr. Amidu, who has sworn to speak up should the President fail to bring what he terms as his ''attack dogs'' to order, in a rejoinder dated November 26, 2020, sought to vindicate himself.



He addressed the President's response saying ''I read with utmost surprise in the media on the night of 17th November 2020 your letter with reference number OPS126/20/2362 dated 17th November 2020 on the above subject matter which was addressed to me personally in my capacity as citizen of Ghana after I had written to H.E the President in my official capacity then as the Special Prosecutor to resign my position in accordance with law. The letter the President directed and instructed you to write to me personally was hand-delivered to me in my residence at 7 am in the forenoon of 18th November 2020. A number of introductory falsehoods, public deceptions and spinning propaganda are manifest from the President's letter to me personally which need to be debunked as preliminary matters in this response of mine to the President before I address the other issues intended by the President to assassinate my character for simply exposing the true nature of off-shore Jersey incorporated Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions in my professional anti-corruption assessment report''.



He further established certain points stressing ''if the President and you had found the time to read the full Agyapa Royalties Transaction anti-corruption assessment report you would not have relied on the conclusions and observations like lazy lawyers relying on facts and holding in a published law report in making false and frivolous character assassination attacks on my integrity for cheap political point-scoring. I shudder to think of the impression being created to the domestic and international community that this dear country of ours, Ghana, is now being run on autopilot''.

However, among the many things Mr. Amidu recounted in his rejoinder, his seeming admission of victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo during the December polls, appears not to have escaped the lenses of political analysts.



Recounting what actually pushed him out of office, Mr. Amidu cautioned the President to stay true to his commitment to fight corruption but in the fashion, to which he made his point, is what some Ghanaians have deduced as him vouching for President Akufo-Addo to be elected for another term. Interestingly, the "endorsement" was made on more than one occasion in his latest epistle.



He said; ''Mr. President, the politically induced witch-hunting audit you ordered into the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, 23rd November 2020 after you had accepted my resignation simply because of my professional work on the suspected corruption infested Agyapa Royalties Limited Transaction anti-corruption assessment report will never intimidate me.



''You may end up rendering at naught the effectiveness of the Office in the performance of its statutory functions and undermine your own acclaimed vision of fighting corruption during your second term in office. Mark my words, Mr. President!''