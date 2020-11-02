Martin Amidu has been a disaster and disappointment - Asiedu Walker

Independent presidential candidate in the upcoming December polls, Kwame Asiedu Walker has said he is yet to see or experience the work of Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu after over two years of his appointment.

According to him, the special prosecutor has been nothing more than a disappointment and a disaster after failing to produce any tangible work to help curb the growing spate of corruption in the country.



He insisted that the office of the Special Prosecutor is no different from the Fast Track Court.



“Office of the Special prosecutor is no different from the Fast Track Court that we had before under Kufuor. This one because we all supported him…we all cheered him the citizen vigilante they appointed him and we haven’t heard anything from him yet,” he said during an exclusive interaction with GhanaWeb when his team visited the premises as part of his media tour.



Adding that “He’s been a disaster and quite a disappointment. He comes and rants and rants and people think he’s about to bite then he goes back to sleep. That’s the story of this man. It’s unfortunate. Maybe he has some personal vendetta against some people that’s why he was talking so loud.”



Mr Walker, however, expressed optimism that the Special Prosecutor could still achieve something tangible in the coming years.

Promising that once he is elected president, he, together with his future government will engage Mr Amidu and find out “the challenges he faced and the road blocks with this government.”



Asiedu Walker is the only independent candidate in this year’s presidential race with Jacob Osei Yeboah as his running mate. He occupies the number 12 position on the ballot paper.



The Special Prosecutor, on the other hand, has recently completed a corruption risk assessment in relation to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



