Martin Amidu needs serious help and nationwide prayers – Mahama’s Aide

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer

Edudzi Tamakloe, lawyer and aide to NDC flagbearer John Mahama, has called on the nation to pray fervently for Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

He claims the ‘Citizen Vigilante’ lacks the knowledge to occupy his current office in an attempt to fight corruption.



“He needs serious help, yes he needs help... we must all pray for him,” he said in an interview with Neat FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe was defending his boss’ claim that Mr. Amidu is showing “stupidity" and being a "coward’ in an issue relating to the infamous Airbus saga.



He even doubts Mr. Amidu’s credibility as a senior lawyer.

“I knew he was going to fail as a Special Prosecutor when he was appointed by the President,” he said.



According to him, Mr. Amidu’s position on the Airbus saga is "frivolous".



"He should leave John Mahama out of this conversation," he said.



