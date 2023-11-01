Martin Amidu predicts win for Bawumia in NPP flagbearer race

Martin Amidu predicts that Bawumia will be the NPP flagbearer

The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has predicted a win for the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the November 4, 2023, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer elections.

According to his latest epistle, the anti-corruption campaigner and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice said that the elections of November 4 will also mark the ‘anointing’ of Bawumia as the leader of the party.



“4 November 2023 determines whether Nana Akufo-Addo’s dream, birthed upon losing the 2008 Presidential Elections, never to allow any other person except his preferred candidate in the New Patriotic Party to succeed him should he assume the Presidency of Ghana, will be actualized. The outcome for the 4 November 2023 NPP congress and presidential primaries is certain: Nana Akufo-Addo’s anointed candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, will be nominated for the 2024 Presidential Elections as programmed.



“…The 26 August 2023 NPP primaries, (supper delegates’ conference), to prune down the 10 candidates who did not believe in my intelligence and security analysis that Mahamudu Bawumia is the only candidate Nana Akufo-Addo’s Family and Friends’ Government will unequivocally support to represent the party at the 2024 Presidential elections came to pass with my vindication that the internal primaries was only intended to coronate the chosen and establishment candidate amongst the contestants,” he wrote.

Martin Amidu is only one of a few people who believe that the New Patriotic Party structure is currently designed to favour only Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the November 4 national delegates congress of the party.



