Martin Amidu should resign and refund his salaries - Kofi Akpaloo

Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

The presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has called on the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to resign immediately.

Contributing to Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', he questioned the competence of Mr. Martin Amidu saying since he assumed office, he's not conducted any fruitful investigations nor prosecuted any individual for wrongdoing.



He asked Mr. Amidu what he has done about the Airbus scandal involving a brother of former President John Dramani Mahama and regarding the name mentioned as Government Official 1 in the scandal, and helping to bring to book all the offenders.



He also sought to find out what the Special Prosecutor has done concerning other corrupt acts of government officials.

According to Kofi Akpaloo, the Special Prosecutor is not fit to remain in his office.



He called on Mr. Amidu to vacate his office and also refund his salaries to the State.



''If we were in a serious country, Amidu should have by now resigned because he doesn't know his work . . . Martin Amidu must refund all the salaries we've paid him because he has done nothing to deserve it," he stressed.