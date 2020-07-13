General News

Mass registration: We’ll resolve all technical challenges today – EC assures

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission has assured the public that it will resolve all challenges that delayed the registration process in most of the centres on Sunday.

According to the Commission, about 98% of the technical challenges have already been resolved while it makes earnest efforts to solve all the remaining issues today.



“The Commission is confident that all the issues will be resolved this Monday, July, 13, 2020 to enable registration take place at all the centres without delays,” a statement by the EC said.



The third phase of the EC’s registration exercise commenced on Sunday amid widespread complaints of delay at most centres.

Meanwhile, the EC has assured the public that it will make up for the lost time at some of the registration centres that encountered the network challenges.



Below is the Statement





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.