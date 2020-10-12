Massive crowd endorse Ntim Fordjour nomination as MP for Assin South

Over 5,000 supporters and chiefs thronged the EC District Office in Assin Nsuaem to support the MP

Source: Isaac Boafo, Contributor

In support of the bid of Hon. Ntim Fordjour to contest again in the 2020 Parliamentary Elections and as a signal of the strong resolve of the people of Assin South Constituency to renew the mandate of the first term MP, over 5,000 supporters and chiefs thronged on Thursday, October 8 to accompany Hon Ntim Fordjour file his nomination at the EC District Office in Assin Nsuaem.

The goodwill and enthusiasm expressed by the supporters of Hon Ntim Fordjour were fiercely indicative of the love and support the MP enjoys from his people, an obvious result of dedication, humility and diligent service in his first term in office.



Some of the enthusiastic supporters who voiced out their massive endorsement of Hon Ntim Fordjour was largely premised on the bitumen surfacing of a total of 120 gravel roads, the establishment of 12 ICT labs, the installation of telecommunication masts providing access for 35 communities, tertiary scholarships and education infrastructure, thousands of jobs for the youth, among others delivered by Hon Ntim Fordjour.



Speaking to the media, they said "We respect President Akufo-Addo and we have seen how massively he's performing together with our hardworking Member of Parliament, Hon. Rev John Ntim Fordjour. We can't disobey him as cautioned and vote for an independent candidate who couldn't wait till his/her time to come.

"We only know President Akufo-Addo and Hon. Rev John Ntim Fordjour," they insisted.



Speaking after his nomination, he urged supporters to come out in their numbers to vote for the Akufo-Addo government come December 7.



He also assured them of more good works in the constituency when given another chance to lead in the upcoming elections.

Source: Isaac Boafo, Contributor