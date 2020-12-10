Massive jubilation in Cape Coast after EC’s declaration

A file photo of NPP supporters

Hundreds of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Cape Coast Municipality in the late hours of Wednesday, December, 09, took to the streets to jubilate over the victory of their Flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Amidst singing and dancing, both the young and old moved in a frenzy while celebrating their victory over the keenly contested election, causing traffic jam.



The supporters clad in NPP colours and paraphernalia moved from the party office at Melcom through Brofoyedur, blowing horns and vuvuzelas, while singing, clapping and dancing to the famous NDC campaign song, ‘Okada’.



In an interview with the GNA, Aunty Efua, a 34-year-old trader indicated that their decision to vote for the NPP was a much-calculated effort as the elephant party had brought many developments to the Constituency in the last four years in power.



She revealed some initiatives comprising Free SHS, One District One Factory, One Constituency One ambulance, among others, which made her cast her ballot for the NPP.



"Free SHS and others had saved me money and provided a job for my unemployed child, so I voted for Nana to continue his works”.

Abdullai Usmah, a 50-year-old fisherman, expressed delight that NPP won again saying, Nana Addo deserved another term because he had delivered on his promises to transform Ghana.



He appealed to the opposition party to stay calm and accept the verdict for the common good of the country.



Nana Akufo-Addo won 51.59% of the 13 million votes recorded in the just-ended December 7 polls.



He polled 6,730,413 of the votes while his main contender, John Dramani Mahama garnered 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36%.



However, both the Cape Coast North and South seats were won by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).