Massive turnout at Asuogyaman constituency's Parliamentary Debate

The debate was organized by the NCCE

Madam Pearl Addo, Asuogyaman District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on political actors to preach peace and use descent language in their daily discourse to reduce the political tension ahead of the December election.

She said “we are one people, it is imperative to maintain unity during this electioneering period as the election is the only platform of ideas to promote the country's socio-economic growth and development.



Madam Addo made the call at a parliamentary debate organised by NCCE with support from the European Union (EU) for the Asuogyaman constituency of the Eastern region to provide a platform for the candidates to share with their constituents their political messages.



It was also to engage the candidates on concerns raised by the constituents during a survey conducted by the Commission on areas of health and sanitation, education, employment among others and to allow them to answer questions regarding those concerns.



Madam Addo charged the youth not to yield to any political machination to engage in any lawless act that threatened the peace and stability of the country, imploring them to cherish peace at all times because meaningful development thrives only in an atmosphere of peace.



The Director asked the electorates to observe the rules and regulations governing the elections, urging them to leave the polling centre after exercising their franchise as the law stipulated. The debate was attended by the parliamentary candidates of the two major political candidates –New Patriotic Party and the National Democrartic Congress (NDC) and their supporters.



Mr Thomas Apem Nyarko, the NDC candidate, who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) said he had carried out lots of development projects in the constituency to transform the lives of the people and had no doubt that he would win the seat again.

He said, his outfit had organised a workshop for all language teachers in the constituency to build their capacity and equip them with the requisite knowledge, skills and the right methodologies in teaching those subjects so they could discharge their duties professionally.



Mr Apem Nyarko disclosed that he had also provided support to some students to further their studies to become more competitive in the job market, thus, the need to retain him in power to continue with his good work.



He said the “People's” manifesto of the party contained many positive things for the people of the country, therefore, it was important to bring the NDC back to power to continue with its transformational agenda to enhance the economy and improve lives.



Mr Paul Asare Ansah, the NPP candidate said when elected, he would ensure that the area got its fair share of the national cake for accelerated development and enhance the living standard of the people.



He assured the people of massive socio-economic development under his leadership, ranging from healthcare, education, sanitation, job creation among others to enhance their well-being, urging them to vote for him come December 7.



Mr Asare Ansah said the country had seen meaningful progress under the NPP-led administration compared to that of NDC, so there was the need to retain the party in power in the forthcoming general elections to enable the country to continue with its progressive march without any hiccups.