Maternity leave period will be increased to 4 months under NDC – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said the next government under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will increase the maternity leave period from three months to four months.

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the 2020 elections, said the move is part of the many policies listed in the party’s 2020 manifesto that proves that it cares about Ghanaians.



“I sympathise with young mothers, but you will be happy to know when our manifesto is launched that we have increased the maternity leave [period].



"We have moved it from three months to four months fully paid maternity leave and we are also going to ensure that until the child is nine months, the woman truly has time,” John Mahama's running mate told a gathering marking the International Youth Day.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also said over the years, the NDC has demonstrated that it cares more about Ghanaians.

“It was during the time of John Evans Atta Mills that Kotokuraba market was initiated, it was completed by John Dramani Mahama and there is a daycare in that place. It was during the time of John Mahama that the Kejetia market was initiated and completed, there is a daycare in that place. Who cares more about women?” she quizzed.



She added that with her at the highest level of decision making in government, more policies that will ensure inclusion and social justice will be delivered.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang said she remains committed to championing the interests of women in Ghana.



She assured the gathering that if the NDC is voted into power, decisions will be taken to advance the cause of women and the marginalised in the Ghanaian society.

