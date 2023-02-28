0
May God come through for Nigeria in these elections - Charlotte Osei prays

ECChairCharlotteOsei1?resize=700%2C427&ssl=1 Charlotte Osei, former EC chairperson

Tue, 28 Feb 2023

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission 9EC), Charlotte Osei has commented on the ongoing electoral process in Nigeria.

"May God come through for Nigeria in these elections. May Nigeria come out stronger and better," she said in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

The post was made on February 24, with hours to the opening of polls in the February 25 presidential and National Asembly elections.

The post was accompanied by a photo with the text: "Nigeria!!!! PVC – Pray Vote Count. Let God arise and let the enemies of Nigeria be scattered."

PVC in Nigeria's electoral lingua is Permanent Voters Card.

Since the close of polls, Nigerians have been waiting with bated breath as results continue to trickle in with the major candidates winning in their strongholds.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate is, however, pulled an upset in Lagos, where he beat the ruling All Progressives Congress' candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku Abubakar on the other hand, has won in Gombe and in his home state of Adamawa (both in the northeast). He has also been projected to win in Buhari's home state of Katsina.

Tinubu has won Ekiti, Ogun and Ondo, all located in the south-west, his traditional strongholds. He is also projected to win Jigawa and most likely Borno, home state of his running mate Kashim Shettima.



SARA
