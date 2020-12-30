Media transfers of 2020 that shook the industry

Kofi Adoma, Nana Yaa Brefo, Capt. Smart, BKB and King Eben are a few of the personalities who exited

The competition in the Ghanaian media space is gradually becoming intense like what we see in the sporting fraternity particularly football when the transfer window is open.

Unlike sports where there is a particular period (summer and winter window) where players can move from one team to another, the practice in the media space is completely different.



Reasons for the exodus vary from the search for better opportunities, conditions of service through a biting financial crisis in the industry, to the desire to build personal capacity.



In the media space, once you sort out your contract obligations with your employers, you can move to another media company without waiting for a particular period of time as it is done in the sporting industry.



In the wake of Captain Smart, Bright Kankam Boadu, and Nana Yaa Brefo's shocking exit from the Multimedia Group, GhanaWeb brings you the media transfers of 2020 that shook the industry.



There were many media transfers in the year 2020 but we have compiled a few of them for you.



Bright Kankam Boadu



The ace sports journalist and one of the leading sports presenters in the country left Nhyira FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia group, after five years of active service.



BKB, as he is affectionately called in the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs, joined Pure FM, a brand under Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

His decision to quit Nhyira became a major topic on social media and on the streets of Kumasi as he left with the award-winning sporting analyst, Kwabena Obeng Afriyie known as OB Thrice.



King Eben



The main media transfer that dominated the airways for months on social media and in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi was the news that Ebenezer Kyere known as King Eben as he left Silver FM to join Wontumi Radio/TV.



The renowned sports journalist, who is regarded as the best TWI foreign sports Presenter in Ghana left Silver FM, a radio station of Bantamahene and former CEO of Asante Kotoko, Baffour Owusu Amankwaatia VI to join Wontumi Radio/TV which belongs to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Bosiako affectionately called Chairman Wontumi.



Nana Yaa Brefo



Broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo Danso announced her resignation from the Multimedia Group Limited after 10 years of working with Adom TV/FM.



The 'Badwam' host deleted most of her Instagram posts which were related to her time at ADOM TV before announcing her resignation to her teeming fans on her Instagram page.



Her resignation from the Multimedia group came after she was heavily criticized for her line of questioning after her interview with actress Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Kojo Dickson



The popular Peace FM presenter left the Despite Media Group after 18 years to join the Angel Broadcasting Network.



The decision of Kojo Dickson to leave brought many speculations about his exit from the media giants but he came out to quash rumors of any bad blood between him and his former employers.



He stated that he left Peace FM at the expiration of his contract to take on a new challenge.



Captain Smart



The 'King of Morning Shows' known in real life as Blessed Godsbrain Smart left Adom FM of the Multimedia Group Limited after staying with them for seven years.



His exit was announced during a radio broadcast together with the management of Multimedia Group.



He joined Accra-based Angel FM of the Angel Broadcast Network.

Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii



Renowned broadcaster, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, in May joined the Angel Broadcasting Network’s Angel FM as their News Anchor.



He joined Angel FM together with his former colleague at Adom FM, Nana Yaw Brefo who had resigned from the Multimedia Group three weeks before they joined Angel FM.



Kofi Adomah Nwanwani was one of the big names who joined the ABN group in 2020.



Naa Ashorkor



Naa Ashorkor was one of the big personalities who lost their jobs because of the problems brought by the Coronavirus pandemic.



According to the on-air personality who hosted ‘Strong and Sassy’ on Joy FM, a subsidiary of MGL, managers of the organization terminated her appointment with immediate effect.



She took to her Instagram page to announce her departure from the Multimedia.

She joined Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko's Asaase Radio to host their mid-afternoon show months after leaving JOY FM.



Komla Adom



Komla Adom, a reporter, producer, and news anchor at Joynews and Joy FM joined the trial of on-air personalities who left the Multimedia Group Limited in the year 2020.



He left after 5 years with the media giants.



He took to his social media platforms to announce his new marriage with Media General Group.