Medical negligence: Wrong dosage, wrong names spelling on the rise – Nurse reveals

A nurse (name withheld) has revealed that a lot of patients seeking medical care in hospitals have been subjected to conditions that can be described as medical negligence, some of which she said included wrong prescription of drugs, wrong spelling of names and wrong ages.

When problems arise out of these situations, she said, most of the hospitals deliberately blame the patients in order to make the hospitals look good or exonerate them from any accusations.



She told Alfred Ocansey on the 3FM’s Sunrise Thursday July 23, that some hospitals take a deliberate decision to cover up the wrongdoings or the negligence by the doctors and nurses, hence without a strong evidence available to a victim, there cannot be a legal action taken against the hospitals.



She revealed that in her practice over the years, a lot of patients have died from ailments that should not have taken their lives but for the medical negligence.

“Wrong injections, misspelling of names, writing the wrong age, giving the wrong dosage. These are the negligence or the mal practices,” she said.



“I think that for all of them the biggest I will say is medical staff covering up for the mistakes of others".



“The attitude surrounding this is a problem, we are not even remorseful about it, you can cover up and the patient will not know or you can blame it on the patient”, she added.

