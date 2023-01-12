Meek Mill has apolosiged, let’s move on – Jubilee House’s Diaspora Office

Shots from Meek Mill's viral video

The Diaspora Office at the Jubilee House has asked Ghanaians to forgive Meek Mill following his apology over the video incident.

The Office says Ghanaians must forgive him and move on after the apology.



Director of the Diaspora Office at the Jubilee House, Awuah Ababio commenting on the issue said “It is a case of youthful exuberance that has been exhibited. When you are dealing with young people, you have to make room for some of them overstepping their mark. In the context in which we find ourselves, when those who have overstepped have apologized then we need to move on”.



Ghanaians expressed outrage after the American rapper released a video of a song he shot at the Jubilee House.

The video saw portions of the Presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall, and behind the presidential lectern causing Ghanaians to fume, describing the art as a denigration of the seat.



He later deleted the video and subsequently apologised saying he never meant to insult Ghanaians.