Meek Mill’s Jubilee House video: All those responsible must be fired – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and President Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for North Tongu is calling for sanctions against officials who permitted the filming of a music clip by American rapper Meek Mill at the Jubilee House.

The rapper who visited the seat of Ghana’s presidency during his recent stay in the country, snippets of a music video containing scenes shot at the presidency.



Samuel Okudzeto Abkakwa, reacting to the video described it as a despicable desecration of the seat of government.



“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately.



“How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively?



“Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?” he wrote in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.

In the video shared by the rapper on his Instagram page, Meek Mill is captured in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern - and later in a sitting area rapping.



With some critics citing moral and security concerns, there is heavy bashing on social media for the rapper’s actions.



Meanwhile, Meek Mill has since deleted the which is now viral on social media.



