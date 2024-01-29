Meet Dr. Ben Bishop Nyanihorba Ayamba: First blind PhD graduate of UCC

Dr. Ben Bishop Nyanihorba Ayamba

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has conferred a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) on Dr. Ben Bishop Nyanihorba Ayamba, who becomes the first-ever blind person to achieve the feat at UCC.

Dr Ayamba, whose PhD is in Guidance and Counselling, was part of the 103 PhD candidates who graduated from the UCC at the 7th session of the 56th Congregation, UCC wrote on its official Facebook portal.



He received a cash prize of US$2,000 from Chancellor Dr. Sir Sam Jonah, for his strides and push to attain the record despite all the odds.



Sharing his experiences with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the recent graduation ceremony, he stated:



“The lecturers were also helpful; knowing our situation, especially those of us with visual impairment, they put the right methodologies in place to help us get the content and the necessary skills and competencies before completion."



Dr Ayamba also reserved some advice for parents with children with disabilities, tasking them to put in place necessary measures to make their children flourish academically.



“Some parents think once the child is disabled, he cannot do anything. They should contact the social welfare and the Ghana Blind Union and other organisations for the physically challenged,” he said.

“There are a lot of educational facilities and rehabilitation centres to assess the capabilities of the child to know where they fit best; whether in an inclusive school, a mainstreaming school or to be placed in a special school,” he added.



• 1969-77: Had basic education at Salaga Presbyterian School



• 1977-82: Attended Salaga Secondary School



• 1982-84: Bawku Secondary School (Sixth Form)



• 8 August 1995: Involved in a car accident at Dansoman, Accra, losing his sight

• November 1995: Had rehabilitation at the Akropong School for the Blind



• 1996-99: Attended Presbyterian Training College (Certificate A)



• September 1999: Posted by GES to teach at Ntonso L/A JHS in the Kwabre East District, Ashanti Region.



• 2001: Studied BEd. Psychology (Majoring in English) at UCC



• August 2004: Appointed as tutor at Mampong Technical College of Education (MAMTECH)



• 2007: Studied Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) in Guidance and Counselling

• September 2016: Pursued PhD in Guidance and Counselling



• 31 December 2023: Retired from active service at MAMTECH



• January 2024: Graduated with a PhD at UCC







