Meet Joseph Adjei-Banin, the man eyeing Kennedy Agyapong's seat in parliament

Joseph Adjei-Banin, NPP parliamentary hopeful

The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong is on record to have announced that he will quit the lawmaking chamber when his current tenure ends in 2024.

He maintained that someone else must also take over and help build the constituency.



“I won’t go to parliament again. I said I am going for president, but even if I don’t go for president, I won’t go back to parliament in 2024. I am tired. God willing in 2024, I would have spent 24 years in Parliament. This is not ‘Mugabe Mugabe’. Someone else must also come and continue,” he stated on Accra-based Oman FM in July 2022.



Kennedy's retirement from Parliament has made room for others to fill his position and lead the constituency's affairs.



One key individual who has declared his intention to replace the Member of Parliament is Joseph Adjei-Banin.



He is the deputy director of State Protocol at the Presidency, who also doubles as the chairman of the Joseph Adjei-Banin foundation, a non-governmental organization.



He hopes to succeed the Member of Parliament who has represented the constituency for more than 23 years.

According to him, he is eager to help the constituency progress in terms of, roads, infrastructure, and healthcare. As a result, he requests the support of the constituents by entrusting the affairs of the constituency to him.



He made this call while offering free eye screening to residents of some communities in the constituency.



The communities including Assin Awisem, Asamang, Nnyaadowam, Akwanhyiam, Obrayeko, Kumamanta, Mmaa-Nyena, and Australia had more than 1,000 residents benefiting from the free eye screening exercise.



It was done in collaboration with the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and free reading eyeglasses were given to those who needed them.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, Adjei-Banin, said the exercise was to help people know their eye conditions and make informed decisions.



