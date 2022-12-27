Meet Julia, a compassionate girl whose love and care for animals knows no bounds

Julia is a young girl who loves animals

She’s known for her absolute love and care for wounded animals. Her name is Julia, a 13-year-old Ghanaian-German girl who lives in Krefeld, Germany and currently trending on social media for an encounter with her mom on Facebook live. Julia is a compassionate girl and is now beloved online due to her love for animals, witty ways with words, and always ready to defend her actions.

On December 6, she arrived home from school with a raven in hand. She found the wounded raven on her way back from school and decided to help it. Her mother, who was at home, caught everything and broadcasted it live on Facebook.



The video was then copied by a tiktoker, justice_six. As he posted it on Tiktok, the video blew up. It has now been viewed over a million times and liked over 200,000 times. The encounter shows the contrast between how she sees the world and how her mom sees the world.



Julia – born Julia Nana Ama Serwaa Johannes in Accra on September 26, 2009 to a Ghanaian mom and a German father – moved with her family to a small German city called Heilbronn when she was 5 years old. Heilbronn is in the wine production region of Baden-Wurttemberg. It is about 60 kilometres from Stuttgart, home of the famous Mercedes-Benz.



Julia had always had a love for animals. In Ghana she had dogs and birds as pets; however, she was never allowed to go outside the gate of her home to play and roam in her free time because her parents always told her it was dangerous.



Life in this village was idyllic and safe. It was a world so different from her life in Accra; here the inhabitants did not lock their doors. Wide open space of woodland and vineyards abound. Free from the world of burglar-proof windows, heavy security door, wire mesh on walls, etc., Julia began to explore the beauty of the world around her.

One day while playing in her backyard, she found a wounded bird. Knowing that her mom had a fear of animal, she sneaked the bird to her bedroom and kept her in a box. She then stole food from her mom’s kitchen and nested the bird back to health in about a week.



Her mom, however, found the bird and told her to let it go. It broke her heart and she cried but she knew it was the right thing to do. So, she did, but that did not stop her from leaving her heart open to all other creatures she found in the wide-open space of the vineyards region of Heilbronn. She has since rescued squirrels, hedgehog and several birds.



A very bright future in veterinary



She is currently looking forward to attending a Vet Summer Camp at the University of Maryland in the summer of 2023. This camp is opened to children between the ages of 13-17 who have an interest in pursuing a career in veterinary medicine. A go-fund me account has been set up to help her finance this venture.