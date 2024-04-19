Meet KNUST's Grace Asante who is Ghana’s first female Professor of Economics

File photo: Prof Asante becomes the first Ghanaian female professor of economics

In a significant milestone for academia in Ghana, Professor Grace Nkansa Asante of the Department of Economics at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has achieved a historic feat by being promoted to the position of full Professor of Economics.

This distinction makes her the first female in Ghana to hold such a prestigious academic title, following approval by the University Council.



With a distinguished career spanning close to two decades in the field of teaching, Professor Nkansa Asante has cemented her reputation as a leading authority in Economic Policy Analysis, Monetary Economics, and Financial Economics.



Her scholarly endeavours have contributed significantly to the advancement of economic thought and analysis in the country.



Before her recent promotion, Prof. Nkansa Asante served as the Head of the Department of Economics at KNUST from 2019 to 2022. Currently, she holds the esteemed position of Vice Dean at the Faculty of Social Sciences within the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at KNUST.



In addition to her academic responsibilities, Professor Nkansa Asante also serves as a Visiting Lecturer at the Joint Facility for Electives (JFE) of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), further demonstrating her commitment to advancing economic education and research on the continent.

Professor Nkansa Asante boasts an impressive educational background, holding a Bachelor’s and PhD in Economics from KNUST, as well as a master’s degree from the University of Ghana Legon.



Beyond her contributions to academia, Professor Nkansa Asante is also deeply engaged in public service and spiritual leadership. She has served as a research officer at the Governance Division of the African Development Bank in Abidjan and as a public administrator at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.



Additionally, she holds an ordained position as a Priest in the Anglican Communion, currently serving at the Archbishop Thomas Cranmer Anglican Church at KNUST.



In her personal life, Professor Nkansa Asante finds joy in teaching, spending time with children, and engaging in spiritual activities. She is known for her love of green, music and dancing, reflecting her vibrant and multifaceted personality.





We are happy to introduce to the general public the first female Ghanaian Economics Professor. Rev. Prof. Grace Nkansa Asante.



