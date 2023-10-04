Meet Wing Commander Asare-Boateng (rtd): Head of Security at Bank of Ghana

BoG director of security, Wing Commander (Rtd) Kwame Asare-Boateng (Esq)

On Tuesday, September 3, 2023, the Minority in Parliament led a public protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies demanding their immediate resignation over what they say is their mismanagement of the central bank.

Major highlights of the protest included the failure of the governor and his deputies to personally receive protestors' petition but deploy the head of security and safety at BoG to do so, a decision which has since generated controversy.



According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament, it was rather disrespectful for the petition to be received by Wing Commander Kwame Asare-Boateng Rtd instead of Dr Ernest Addison or his deputies.



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George went as far as describing the head of safety and security as a watchman.



But who is Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng?



Find below his profile as a retired Ghana Air Force Officer, private legal practitioner and currently the Director in charge of Security and Safety at the Bank of Ghana.



Wing Commander Kwame Asare-Boateng Rtd (Esq) joined the Bank of Ghana in 2019 as a Director and in charge of its Security Department.

He has since transformed the Security Department into an effective professional Unit.



Prior to this, he served for 26 years in the Ghana Air Force and rose through the ranks terminating as a Wing Commander and Deputy Director of the Legal Directorate at the Air Force Headquarters.



He served in various capacities while in the military notably as Intelligence Operator, Administrator and Legal Officer.



He has undertaken various operational assignments including serving with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) as Force Conduct and Discipline Officer and as Force Intelligent Officer as UN Observer in Liberia.



Kwame Asare-Boateng was called to the Ghana Bar in 2007 having successfully completed the professional law programme.



He holds a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations and a Bachelor of Arts Degree both from the University of Ghana.

He is a recipient of several awards and UN Medals in recognition of his professionalism and dedicated service to the nation and the United Nations.



What Sam George said about Wing Commander Asare receiving minority’s petition



One of the fierce critics of the decision to have the BoG head of security receive the minority’s petition was the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George.



In an interview on TV3, Sam George expressed his dismay, while describing Dr. Addison's nonattendance as a sign of disrespect.



"Parliament invites the Bank of Ghana at least twice a year and he has appeared only three times in seven years so it's not strange. It is the height of disrespect that we will come here and he will send the watchman, the watchman at the Bank of Ghana to come and receive the petition," he said.



"Okay, the watchman should come to Parliament as well, when next he needs anything from Parliament, he should send the watchman as well but we will be back. We will give the Police some days to rest but we will be back," he fumed.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson decided not to present their petition to the head of safety and security noting his nomination for the occasion as disrespectful.







GA/SARA



