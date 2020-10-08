Meet the CPP running mate and inventor of Mechanical Cassava Harvester

Professor Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor Bobobee is the CPP Running Mate for Election 2020

Professor Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor Bobobee, the inventor of the Mechanical Cassava Harvester, is the running mate to Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, 2020 flag bearer of the Conventions People’s Party (CPP).

The Inventor, Engineer, Professor and Politician, until his appointment, lectured and researched at the Department of Agricultural and Bio-systems Engineering, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



He had his Ordinary level education at Sogakope Senior High School in 1975 and Advanced Level education at Mawuli School in 1977. He won a Ghana Government Scholarship to KNUST where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Agricultural Engineering in 1981.



In 1985, with a British Government Scholarship, he graduated from Cranfield University, UK with a Master of Science in Agricultural Machinery Engineering. He won a World Bank scholarship to pursue a PhD in Agriculture Engineering at the Swedish University of Agricultural Science (SLU) Uppsala, Sweden in 2007.



Professor Bobobee’s area of interest includes Agricultural Mechanisation, Food Security, Renewable Energy and Conservation Agriculture.

He told Journalists at his nomination on Tuesday that he was born into CPP and his father taught him politics.



He was honoured and awarded by the Ghana Institution of Engineers in 2014 with 1st Engineering Excellence Awards, shortlisted for the African Price for Engineering Innovation (APEI) by the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) in 2015, in the same year won the 3rd Prize for Pitch Presentation, Newton Leadership Innovation Fund (LIF/RAEng) amongst others.



His research projects include; ‘Cassava Starch Bio-Fuel Gel for Light, Draught Animal Technology for increased productivity amongst small scale farmers, development of Tek-Groundnut Craker, development of Jab-planters for conservation agricultural crop establishment.