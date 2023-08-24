Meet the NPP MP Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin aspires to unseat

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, alias, LilWin has announced plans to enter the political arena as an independent candidate for the Afigya Kwabre South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti region.

He will thus, be aiming to unseat the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo.



Who is the sitting Afigya Kwabre South MP?



The incumbent, William Owuraku Aidoo, has held the seat since 2012. Born on January 1, 1970, Aidoo hails from Hemang-Kwabre in the Ashanti region.



His political journey saw him serve in the 6th Parliament, the 7th Parliament and the current Parliament.



He is a member of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee and the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.



During the 2020 polls, he recorded a resounding victory, securing 78.9% of the total vote cast, totaling 64,363 votes. His closest rival, Nuzagl Vivien Nyuzagla of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), garnered 19.8% of the votes, amounting to 16,173 votes.



LilWin announced political ambition

LilWin disclosed his political aspirations during an interview on Okay FM on August 23, 2023.



The actor revealed that he was prompted to enter the political arena after receiving encouragement and endorsements from local leaders, including influential chiefs in the constituency.



"Last year, around October, I found myself in a situation where a number of elders approached me. According to them, they had already convened to discuss the possibility of me becoming their MP, but as an independent candidate. They assured me of their commitment to ensure my victory in the election.



“More recently, their concern was intensified due to my latest movie, 'Mr. President.' They came for a copy of the movie and after watching it, they came and informed me that no matter what they have spoken with my mother, my uncle Wofa Atta and a lot of my family members that, I have to become an MP.”













