Meet the newly-elected National Executives of NDC

After nearly 24-hours of voting and accompanied processes, the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shaped up nicely with the party declaring its readiness to wrestle political power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The first batch of leaders were elected on Saturday, December 10, 2022 with the National Women and Youth Organizer positions finding occupants.
With Sammy Gyamfi going unopposed, there were nine positions up for grabs at the 10th National Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
The outcome of the election which started from late Saturday into the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022, saw some interesting results.
There were no shocks in the National Chairman race as Asiedu Nketiah beat off competition from incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and two others to win with 5,569 votes. Ofosu Ampofo who came second managed 2,892 votes.
The General secretary position perhaps witnessed the biggest show as Fifi Fiavi Kwetey floored favorites Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah with 4,543 votes.
Former Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin also garnered 3,113 votes to kick Joshua Akamba out of office.
Below is list of all the national Executives of the NDC
Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman
Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair
Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair
Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary
Deputy General Secretary
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Gbande Foyo Mustapha
Joseph Yamin – National Organizer
Deputy National Organisers
Kobby Barlon
Elikem Kotoko
Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer
Deputy National Communications Officers
Malik Basintale
Godwin Ako Gunn
George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer
Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer
Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator
NEC Members
Wonder Victor Kutor
Araba Tagoe
Cecilia Asaga
Victoria Kuma-Mintah
Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
- Watch how some NDC delegates went haywire when Asiedu Nketiah went to voting area
- NDC needs fearless, courageous leaders to match NPP boot for boot – Ashiamah
- JDM is our best candidate for 2024, Greater Accra will vote for him – Chair
- We cannot fight for political power and be like NPP - Mahama to NDC
- Ghanaians see us as the better alternative - John Mahama
- Read all related articles