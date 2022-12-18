34
Meet the newly-elected National Executives of NDC

Ndc New Executives Sammy Some of the new executives of the NDC

Sun, 18 Dec 2022

After nearly 24-hours of voting and accompanied processes, the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shaped up nicely with the party declaring its readiness to wrestle political power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The first batch of leaders were elected on Saturday, December 10, 2022 with the National Women and Youth Organizer positions finding occupants.

With Sammy Gyamfi going unopposed, there were nine positions up for grabs at the 10th National Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The outcome of the election which started from late Saturday into the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022, saw some interesting results.

There were no shocks in the National Chairman race as Asiedu Nketiah beat off competition from incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and two others to win with 5,569 votes. Ofosu Ampofo who came second managed 2,892 votes.

The General secretary position perhaps witnessed the biggest show as Fifi Fiavi Kwetey floored favorites Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah with 4,543 votes.

Former Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin also garnered 3,113 votes to kick Joshua Akamba out of office.

Below is list of all the national Executives of the NDC

Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman

Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair

Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair

Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary



Deputy General Secretary

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Gbande Foyo Mustapha

Joseph Yamin – National Organizer

Deputy National Organisers

Kobby Barlon

Elikem Kotoko

Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer

Deputy National Communications Officers

Malik Basintale

Godwin Ako Gunn

George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer

Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer

Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator

NEC Members

Wonder Victor Kutor

Araba Tagoe

Cecilia Asaga

Victoria Kuma-Mintah

Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey

