Meet the police lance corporal who graduated as Valedictorian from the University of Ghana

Lance Corporal Lancelot Allotey, graduated with an FGPA of 3.82

Lancelot Allotey, a police lance corporal with the Ghana Police Service, graduated as the valedictorian of his class from the University of Ghana with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.82.

He graduated top of his cohort with a major in Music after pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts programme at the March 2023 congregation.



Allotey is a former student of Presbyterian Senior High Technical School, Aburi. In 2018, when he enrolled at the university, he joined the Brass Ensemble of the Department of Music, with a specialty in playing the trumpet. He soon became the lead trumpeter in student productions, departmental concerts, and several performances.



At Level 300, Allotey was appointed the Brass Ensemble's student director and was elected President of the Association of Students of Performing Arts for the 2021-2022 academic year.



He is married with two children.



Delivering the Valedictory speech on behalf of his colleagues, Lance Corporal Allotey recounted how he was able to combine work and schooling.



"My first few weeks on campus were quite difficult, being both a student and a worker.

After my night duty shift, I had to report to the class the next morning and then back to work in the evening after lectures.



"There were times when I struggled to stay awake during lectures, but as the saying goes, ‘you cannot cheat nature,’" he said.



He further expressed appreciation to the university's management for giving them an environment conducive for teaching, learning, and research.



Read below his profile as shared by the University of Ghana:







Lancelot Allotey attended Presbyterian Senior High Technical School, Aburi, where he studied General Arts with electives in Economics, Elective Mathematics, Geography and Government, and served as Senior Prefect from 2009 to 2011.

After his secondary education, Lancelot had to postpone his pursuit of tertiary education for seven years due to circumstances beyond his control. It was also during this period that he discovered his interest in teaching and music and took up volunteer work offering private tuition in Music.



Lancelot's interest in Music informed his decision to pursue the Bachelor of Fine Arts programme in 2018, and he is graduating top of his cohort, with a major in Music and a Final Grade Point Average of 3.82.



He recalled that during his undergraduate studies, he participated in a number of performances including a music production entitled Tears of Lucifer. As a member of the Brass Ensemble of the Department of Music with a specialty in playing the Trumpet, he was lead trumpeter in student productions, departmental concerts and in several performances.



At Level 300, he was the Brass Ensemble's student Director, and was also elected to serve as President of the Association of Students of Performing Arts (ASPA) during the 2021-2022 academic year.



Lancelot cherishes the rare opportunity of playing as a member of the School of Performing Arts' student team that performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2020 Ghana Universities Sports



Association (GUSA) Games.

Lancelot Allotey, a Lance Corporal with the Ghana Police Service is happily married and blessed with two children and aspires to pursue an academic career in Music.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









AM/GA