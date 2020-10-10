Meet the six women in the race to the Jubilee House

It’s a race for all; men and women alike and more increasingly, the women are taking chances. The table for the Election 2020 polls has been set and on it are 6 women vying for various positions in the presidential race.

Split equally, 3 are going for the higher gamble; the flagbearship and 3 are backing as running mates.



Flagged by 30 men, these women have decided against all odds, to put their best foot forward in the race to the Jubilee House.



They are; Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku who is leading the Progressive People’s Party, Akua Donkor who is leading the Ghana Freedom Party, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang who is running mate for the National Democratic Congress, Georgina Oduro who is running mate for the United Progressive Party, Margaret Obrine Sarfo who is running mate for the Liberal Party of Ghana, and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings who is leading the National Democratic Party.



Meanwhile, 17 presidential candidates have so far filed nominations ahead of the upcoming December 7 polls.



This was announced by the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa after the close of nominations Friday, October 9, 2020.

She also indicated that the technical and Information Technology teams have been tasked to scrutinise the forms and would submit their report on Monday, October 12, 2020.



Here is the EC’s full list of presidential candidates and running mates who have filed nominations:











