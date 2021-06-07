Meet the wife and children of the late T.B. Joshua

Wife of the late T.B Joshua, Evelyn Joshua

Founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as T. B. Joshua died on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the age of 57.



During his life time, he was noted for his miraculous and philanthropic works.



He was also remembered for the dry fasting and prayers he embarked on to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Africa.



Following his demise, photos of his wife and children have surfaced on the internet.

The late televangelist married his wife, Evelyn Joshua in the year 1990.



They had two children; Serah Joshua and Promise Joshua.



His first child, Serah Joshua is a lawyer by profession while his son, Promise Joshua is a musician.











