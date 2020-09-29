Members of Western Togoland group belong to NDC – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party is alleging that majority of the members of the Western Togoland separatist group belong to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Neat FM, Obiri Boahen shot down assertions that the government was behind the revolt in the Volta Region.



He alleged without proof that the group is made up of members of the NDC who want to use it to score political points.



“I consider those claims to be bunkum and balderdash. It is not true. Those making this Togoland Volta thing, 99% of them are NDC. They should throw the challenge to me. No NPP person will do such things”.



Obiri Boahen was referring to some thirty-one suspected secessionists who, with the help of other secessionist invaded police posts and kidnapped some officers of the Ghana Police Service.

The suspects who are believed to be members of the Western Togoland group have been charged with five counts of conspiracy to murder.



The suspects who appeared in court on Monday, September 28, 2020, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



They were however remanded with the state prosecutor intimating that further investigations are being conducted into the case.



While the residents of the Volta Region are yet to come to terms with the attacks on Friday, the group struck again today, September 29, 2020, burning an STC bus.