Men are more ‘corrupted’ than women; choosing a female running mate ‘reasonable’ – Lecturer

A Lecturer at the Kings University College, Prof Kwame Adjenim Boateng fully supports the idea of NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s decision to choose a female running mate ahead of the December 2020 polls.

He ruled out debates that the former Education Minister Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not ‘politically inclined’ – hence, her selection to partner Mr. Mahama will be ‘disastrous’ for the NDC.



Prof Kwame Adjenim Boateng was emphatic that “Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang can equally match vice-president, Dr. Bawumia in any way. It’s never true that she is not politically inclined. This is someone who has headed the country’s Education Ministry for years with achievements.”



John Dramani Mahama’s nomination of Professor Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the December 2020 election was confirmed by his party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday, 6th July 2020.

Mr. Mahama later said on Facebook that Professor Opoku-Agyemang is “God-fearing”, “a distinguished scholar”, “a conscientious public servant” and “a role model” whose partnership will bring the NDC victory.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Prof Kwame Adjenim Boateng is very optimistic that Mahama’s choice of a running mate will pull a surprise for the NDC.



“We know women are compassionate, they are not violent like men and I think that is what Ghanaians want. I am not saying women are angels but when it comes to corruption, you can trust women. Men are more corrupted than women. And this will be a plus for John Mahama in choosing a female as running mate,” He told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.

